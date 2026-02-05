Mizoram grants in-principle nod to Mumbai company for fuel cell, energy plant

Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday granted in-principle approval to a Mumbai-based company to set up a fuel cell and a sustainable energy processing plant in the state, official sources said.

The decision followed a presentation by the FC Tech Energy Company during a meeting of the state's Empowered Committee on Investment, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Fuel cell is an electrochemical device that converts chemical energy from fuel, specifically hydrogen. It is environmentally friendly as it emits fewer harmful pollutants.

During the meeting, representatives from the firm detailed their process for generating fuel cells and sustainable energy from plastic waste, the sources said.

The company expressed its intent to establish a local facility and outlined specific infrastructure requirements, including land, water, and power supply, it said.

The committee agreed to the proposal in-principle and decided that a Mizoram delegation would visit Mumbai to study the company's existing operational plant.

Potential locations capable of meeting the project's land requirements were also discussed during the meeting, the sources said.

In addition to the new energy initiative, the committee reviewed a progress report on a ginger processing unit currently under construction in Khuangleng, located in Champhai district.

The project, executed by Opickpure Private Limited, follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the state government on September 20 last year.

Officials said the company is investing Rs 2.50 crore into the facility, with construction now nearing completion. PTI CORR MNB