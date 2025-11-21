Mizoram guv attends 13th convocation of ICFAI University, urges graduates to strive for competence

Aizawl, Nov 21 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh graced the 13th convocation of ICFAI University here on Friday, Raj Bhavan officials said.

The event was attended by Padma awardee and founder of Thutak Nunpuitute Team (TNT) orphanage Sangthankima, retired IPS officer C. Dothanga, and Dr. Anil Kumar Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh described the occasion as a celebration of students' perseverance, dedication and achievements, and a moment of pride and joy not only for the graduates but also for their parents and teachers.

Emphasising the importance of hard work, honesty, integrity, and knowledge for true success, the governor urged students to prepare themselves for the many challenges that lie ahead.

He advised them not to be content with merely obtaining a degree, but to strive for genuine expertise and competence.

The governor also encouraged the graduates to think big, prepare accordingly, and equip themselves to excel in whatever career path they choose.

Singh appreciated the efforts of ICFAI University Mizoram in providing high-quality, industry-relevant higher education in the state.

He expressed happiness over the introduction of Ph.D programmes in English and Management, as well as the university's plans to further expand its doctoral offerings.

He called upon the university to continue focusing on skill-based and job-oriented courses that will contribute to the development and self-reliance of India and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

A total of 242 students, including 212 postgraduate and 30 undergraduate, across 15 academic disciplines (5 undergraduate and 10 postgraduate) were conferred degrees during the event.

Twelve outstanding students were awarded gold medals, which were personally presented by the governor along with certificates.

In recognition of their exemplary contributions to society and public service, honorary doctorate degrees — doctor of letters (D.Litt. Honoris Causa) — were conferred to three distinguished personalities Sangthankima, C. Dothanga and Anil Kumar Joshi during the convocation. PTI CORR MNB