Mizoram Guv, CM condole Pope Francis's death

Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) Mizoram Governor V K Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis.

The first Latin American religious head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday.

Singh hailed the Roman Catholic head as a beacon of compassion, humility, social justice and peace.

"Profoundly grieved by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a beacon of compassion, humility, social justice and peace," Singh said.

He said that Pope Francis dedicated his life to the service of humanity..

"He will be deeply missed. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," Singh said.

The chief minister in a post on X said, "I express my profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis." Mizoram is a Christian-majority state.

The chief minister also hailed the Catholic leader as a symbol of humility, compassion and moral leadership and recalled his service to humanity.

"As a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership, his contributions to humanity will be remembered with deep reverence. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said. PTI CORR RG