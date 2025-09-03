Mizoram Guv flag off 100 students for Bharat Darshan

Aizawl, Sep 3 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday flagged off 100 students to embark on Bharat Darshan tour to national capital New Delhi, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The event is organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and facilitated by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed gratitude to the Central government, the MHA and the BSF for initiating the tour programme to educate the students.

He described the Bharat Darshan tour as a commendable and well-planned endeavour, acknowledging the efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring its success..

Highlighting the country's vast diversity, he said that despite the country's many cultures, languages and communities, it remains united and harmonious.

The governor urged the students to approach the tour with curiosity and an open mind, encouraging them to learn from their experiences and bring back valuable insights to contribute to Mizoram's progress.

He also advised the students to ask questions fearlessly, seize every learning opportunity, and utilise their experiences to foster development in their home state.

BSF DIG Ahsan Sahedi, who spoke on the occasion, also said that the paramilitary force is making all efforts to promote national integration through initiatives like the Bharat Darshan tour, besides safeguarding borders.

He said that the MHA has tasked the BSF with organising this tour for Mizoram students, which is the first of its kind in the state. PTI CORR RG