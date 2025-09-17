Mizoram Guv greets PM on 75th birthday

Aizawl, Sep 17 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar.

"A very happy birthday to our leader, guide & PM @narendramodi ji. May god bless you with health, success & happiness," Singh said in a post on X.

During the occasion, a host of dignitaries and politicians lauded the PM’s leadership, and the BJP launched over a fortnight-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. PTI CORR RBT