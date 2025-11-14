Mizoram Guv lauds tribal communities

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Friday praised the role of the tribal communities in the country's freedom struggle and their unified resistance against colonial rule.

Addressing the celebration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh - Tribal Pride Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader and icon of resistance against colonial rule, Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Raj Bhavan here, Singh said every Indian citizen is deeply connected to tribal identity.

He lauded the Mizos for continuously cherishing and upholding their vibrant cultural heritage with pride, while some communities have moved away from their ancestral traditions.

The governor highlighted the pivotal role of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle and their unified resistance against colonial rule, transcending barriers of religion or tribe.

He said that Mizoram, too, had played a vital part in this historic movement.

Singh praised the Centre's forward-looking initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designed to deliver balanced and inclusive development across all tribal regions through focused programmes in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and beyond.

He said that the Prime Minister is committed to protecting and elevating the dignity of tribal traditions.

Expressing optimism that Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh would ignite fresh dedication to sustainable progress and equitable growth, Singh urged every section of society to share collective responsibility in realising these aspirations.

The governor also underscored the pressing need for environmentally responsible development, cautioning against the dangers of ecological neglect.

He called upon all stakeholders to unite in pursuit of the national vision of a developed India -Viksit Bharat @2047 -and made a special appeal to the Mizo tribal community to progress resolutely while safeguarding their distinct identity and cherished cultural values.

As part of the tribute to tribal icons, floral tributes were offered before portraits of Birsa Munda - the architect of the 'Ulgulan Movement' against British colonial rule - alongside Mizoram's revered freedom fighters Nikuala, Lianphunga and Khuangchera, honouring their sacrifices for the nation, on the occasion, according to officials.

The celebration also featured the inauguration of a Tribal Freedom Fighter Wall, alongside exhibitions of local crafts, handlooms, culinary delights, and innovative exhibitions, they said. PTI CORR RG