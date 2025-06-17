Mizoram Guv stresses on urgent need for strategies for urban decongestion

Aizawl, Jun 17 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for innovative strategies to combat urban congestion.

Singh held a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the State's Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department to discuss tapping potential ropeway projects in the state to improve connectivity in the state under the Centre's ambitious National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana, a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the importance of advancing initiatives for urban decongestion.

Noting the scarcity of vacant spaces in Aizawl, he advocated for exploring sites beyond the heart of the city to ensure smooth project execution.

Singh underscored the necessity of proactively addressing connectivity and public concerns through meticulous planning, positioning the Parvatmala initiative, connecting one end to another, easing problems for the people, as a catalyst for sustainable development in Mizoram’s hilly landscape, the statement said.

He further emphasised the need to consider ways to effectively implement this scheme in collaboration with other line departments.

MoRTH Additional Secretary Vinay Kumar reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to driving ropeway projects in Mizoram, the statement said.

He said that the Parvatmala programme is designed to enhance connectivity in mountainous regions, with 90 per cent of the generated revenue earmarked for reinvestment into local development, fostering economic growth and infrastructure progress.

State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Secretary Lalsawma Pachuau had an insightful PowerPoint presentation, showing the proposed ropeway corridors for Aizawl and its surrounding areas under the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP).

He outlined the comprehensive mobility plan, spanning 280 square kilometres, aimed at decongesting Aizawl city.

The plan encompasses a ropeway, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, a regional truck terminal, enhanced bus and truck terminals and an upgraded public transport system, among other initiatives, the statement added.