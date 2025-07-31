Mizoram Guv summons assembly session from August 27

Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has summoned the fifth session of the state legislative assembly from August 27, an official said on Thursday.

Assembly Secretariat Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia said that the detailed programme of the upcoming monsoon session will be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama.

The BAC meeting, involving members representing all legislature parties and officials, will be held soon, he said.

It will also decide the length of the session based on the quantity of official business, he said.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, the upcoming monsoon session will be the fifth session of the present 9th state assembly after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023. PTI CORR SBN SBN