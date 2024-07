Aizawl, Jul 11 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati summoned the state assembly to convene for its Monsoon session from August 20, an official notification said.

Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama said the detailed programme of the upcoming session it yet to be chalked out by the BAC. He said the BAC meeting to be chaired by him will be held next week. PTI COR MNB