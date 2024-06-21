Mizoram Guv takes part in Yoga Day celebrations

Aizawl, Jun 21 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and his wife Jayashree on Friday took part in an event marking the celebration of International Yoga Day.

The event was organised at Hawla Indoor Stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said yoga originated in India but transcended boundaries to become a global phenomenon and it embodies the very essence of harmony and peace.

He said yoga is not just physical exercise but a holistic approach to well-being of an individual. PTI COR ACD