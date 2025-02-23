Mizoram Guv urges authorities to expedite widening work of national highway

Aizawl, Feb 23 (PTI) Mizoram Governor General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh has urged a centrally-owned construction company to expedite the widening work of NH-306, considered the state's lifeline linking Assam, official sources said.

The national highway was badly damaged by the monsoon triggering a series of protests by truckers last year.

Singh embarked on a tour to other districts of the state and on Saturday visited Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam.

During a meeting with officials, local leaders and representatives of organisations in Kolasib, Singh expressed concern about repairing work of the national highway being at a snail's pace in Kolasib district, which according to him, has greatly affected the public, the sources said.

Citing that many issues relating to compensation and forest clearance for widening of the national highway have been settled, the governor urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), which is entrusted with the widening task, to expedite its work as the favourable working season in the state is short, it said.

The NH-306, a portion of which, particularly the Aizawl- Kawnpui sector, is named NH-6, is the primary lifeline of the state linking Assam's Silchar.

During the meeting at Kolasib, Singh also expressed concern about the growing drug abuse among youths in the state and called for a concerted effort to protect the young generation from the menace, the sources said.

He appreciated the efforts made by enforcement agencies, particularly in dealing with drug trafficking and drug abuse.

Singh emphasised the need for effective implementation of various welfare schemes of the central government.

Regarding agriculture and local production, he said that focus should be made not only on production but also on efficient marketing and distribution.

Singh also laid emphasis on the need for better long-term policies to address 'jhum' (slash and burn) cultivation and called upon experts to assist the farmers in the matter. PTI COR NN