Mizoram Guv urges officials to prioritise progress, innovation

Aizawl, Sep 16 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday urged officials to prioritise progress and innovation to make a strong foundation for the state's progress.

During an interaction with a group of 34 officer trainees from Mizoram Civil Service (MCS), Mizoram Information Service (MIS) and Mizoram Finance & Accounts Service (MF&AS), who are currently undergoing a foundation training in Aizawl, Singh stressed the importance of serving the public with sincerity and dedication, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He described the training period as a vital opportunity for learning and personal growth, encouraging trainees to pose questions freely to enhance their understanding, it said.

The governor urged the officers to focus on progress and innovation, particularly in challenging circumstances, noting that the skills acquired now will provide a robust foundation for their future roles and assist in overcoming obstacles.

He also highlighted the significance of embracing digitisation and continually improving their proficiencies.

Singh stressed the need to understand the public's requirements and to develop practical, effective policies so that the benefit is passed on to the last person.

He also encouraged the officers to be change-makers when in positions to effect change, inspiring them to earn recognition through their committed service and valuable contributions to society, the sources added.