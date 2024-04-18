Mizoram Guv urges people to cast vote in Lok Sabha polls

Aizawl, Apr 18 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged people to exercise their franchise in elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

Calling elections a "festival of democracy", he appealed to the people, especially first-time voters, to participate in it.

He expressed hope that Mizoram will witness a good turnout on Friday.

"Mizoram has a high literacy rate as compared to other states. People are aware of their rights and responsibilities. I hope people will come out in large numbers and participate in the voting process," Kambhampati said on Thursday.

Mizoram had registered a 63.13 per cent voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, which was lower than the national average of 67 per cent.

The highest voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls was recorded in the 1996 general elections at 73.41 per cent, followed by 69.56 per cent in 1998.

In the state assembly polls held in November last year, more than 82 per cent of electors cast their votes. PTI CORR ACD