Mizoram guv urges students to focus on rural solutions under New India Mission

Aizawl, Dec 22 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday called for focused efforts to boost agricultural production in the state, Lok Bhavan sources said.

Speaking to students from IIT Madras and NIT Mizoram, Singh emphasised the need to strengthen supply chains, advance processing techniques, and conduct in-depth studies to support rural communities and formulate effective development plans, the sources added.

He urged the students, who were part of the New India Mission internship programme, to fully grasp the programme's objectives and contribute their best.

Singh described the programme as a highly commendable initiative that harnesses engineering students' innovative ideas, skills, and capabilities to develop solutions for rural challenges across India.

He lauded IIT Madras for its significant contributions to the nation and commended its collaboration with NIT Mizoram to study and address rural issues in the state.

Dr. Sukanta Roy, Dean (Academics), Faculty In-Charge of Training and Placement, and Students Exchange at NIT Mizoram, who led the group, outlined the programme's objectives and schedule.

A total of 32 students - 11 from IIT Madras and 21 from NIT Mizoram - took part in the pilot internship themed 'Technology and Rural Development'.

The programme, running from December 16 to January 10, 2026, involves field research in Mizoram villages.

Students will identify challenges in key areas including energy, water, health, agriculture, and sustainability, among others, and then develop technical solutions through project-based work. PTI CORR MNB