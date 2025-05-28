Mizoram Guv VK Singh meets Himanta, Assam governor in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Wednesday met his Assam counterpart Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati and discussed issues concerning the two states.

Singh met them separately at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

Acharya said a meaningful dialogue took place on cultural diversity, social structure and inclusive development of both states.

He said that he had recently congratulated Singh on the historic achievement of Mizoram, becoming the first fully literate state in the country.

"Had the pleasure of meeting Hon’ble Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji, Governor of Assam. Grateful for the warm hospitality and enriching conversation," Singh said in a post on X.

Sarma said, in his meeting with the Mizoram governor, matters related to development and greater coordination between the two states were discussed.

"Discussions focused on enhancing development initiatives and fostering greater coordination on matters of mutual interest between Assam and Mizoram," the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Singh said he had an engaging discussion with Sarma on development, governance, and national interest.

"His (Sarma's) commitment to Assam’s progress is truly commendable. Wishing him continued success in serving the people," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Sarma also held a separate meeting with Acharya and briefed him about the various initiatives being taken by his government.

"Always a privilege to call upon Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 ji. I briefed him on the various initiatives underway in the state to uplift the people and give a thrust to development," he posted on X.

Sarma returned to the state after a five-day visit to New Delhi, where he attended a slew of programmes, including the NITI Aayog meeting and the NDA CMs' conclave. PTI DG DG SOM