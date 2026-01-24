Mizoram has 50,000 hectare of land suitable for rubber plantations: CM

Aizawl, Jan 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the state has 50,000 hectare of land suitable for rubber plantations.

He made the statement while visiting rubber plantations in Chungtlang village in the north-western Mamit district on Friday.

Lalduhom said rubber is indigenous to the state, and its cultivation began under a government initiative in 1982.

"Before the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023, rubber was cultivated on 3,025 hectare of land under various schemes of the government," he said.

"Mizoram has approximately 50,000 hectare of land suitable for rubber cultivation. We are planning to plant rubber on 11,500 hectare in five years under the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission," he added.

Lalduhom said the government has sanctioned the purchase of 100 rubber roller machines and tapping tools.

He said these initiatives are part of the efforts to transform Mizoram into a major rubber-producing state.

About 4.5 lakh rubber saplings have been planted on over 1,000 hectare in Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, and Kolasib district under the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, officials said.

The Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department is planning to plant over 11.58 lakh rubber saplings on 2,575 hectare in various districts during the current year, they said.

The government is also building approach roads to plantations, providing rubber roller machines and tapping tools, and facilitating marketing of produce under the scheme, they added. PTI CORR SOM