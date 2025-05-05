Mizoram has potential to develop in several sectors: Union minister Margherita

Aizawl, May 5 (PTI) Union minister Pabitra Margherita on Monday said that Mizoram has great potential to develop in various sectors.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs exuded hope that the northeastern state would develop with the implementation of various central initiatives.

He claimed that the country has achieved tremendous progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Peace has been steadily restored in the Northeast under PM Modi, he said.

The Union minister said that several development projects have been implemented in the region under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

He said that Union ministers are visiting different states every two weeks to review development projects.

Stating that Mizoram has great potential to be developed in various sectors, Margherita said that the state will soon be connected with railway lines to boost connectivity and the economy.

Apart from railway lines, steps are being taken to improve air connectivity and other means of connectivity using modern techniques, he said.

Earlier in the day, Margherita, while addressing a state-level workshop on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, said that the Act would regulate the wrong systems that have been in existence for decades.

He said that it would benefit the general public.

"The Act aims to bring social justice, transparency and inclusive development," he said.

Margherita said that a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee studied and assessed over 7,700 petitions received in connection with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The committee also consulted 282 civil society organisations, political representatives, religious institutions and other stakeholders, he said. PTI CORR ACD