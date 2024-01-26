Mizoram has zero tolerance towards all kinds of smuggling: Guv

Aizawl, Jan 26 (PTI) Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday said the state government has zero tolerance towards all kinds of smuggling.

Addressing the Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolour at Lammual in Aizawl, he said the Excise and Narcotics Department is working relentlessly to combat the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse.

"Stringent measures are being taken to stop the illegal smuggling of areca nuts by law enforcing agencies and the government," he said.

The government was also working to check malpractices at various police check-gates, and instructions have been issued in this regard, he added.

Maintaining that good governance reduces irregularities, enhances the self-respect of people and enables them to optimally utilise their talents and capabilities, Kambhampati said that the state government was determined to get rid of the scourge of corruption.

"The fight against corruption will be made comprehensive and effective. The mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be implemented with greater zeal," he said.

Kambhampati said that over the next five years, the state government will focus on responsible and responsive administration, ensuring steady and sustainable development in all sectors, supporting industries, ensuring access to social security and social equity, youth welfare and development, and protecting the environment.

He also said the government was committed to improving the financial condition of the state.

"It will be our endeavour to set things right through fiscal consolidation, proper fiscal management, austerity measures, pruning non-development expenditure and resource management and mobilisation," he said.

The governor said the government will accord utmost importance to agriculture and allied sectors since more than half of the state's population depends on it.

"It will be our endeavour to make agriculture both production-centric and income-centric. A separate allocation of funds targeting farmers engaged in agriculture and allied sectors will be provided in the budget," he said.

Remunerative prices for four important commercial crops -- ginger, turmeric, chilies and broomsticks -- will be fixed and procurement will commence from this financial year for which an amount of Rs 110 crore has been already earmarked, he added. PTI CORR SOM