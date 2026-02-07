Mizoram health minister bats for behavioural approach to prevent HIV

Aizawl, Feb 7 (PTI) Amid growing concern over the rising HIV cases in the Northeast, Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii stressed the need for a behavioural approach as the first line of defence against new infections.

Addressing the North-East Multimedia Campaign (Red Fest) in Aizawl on Friday, the minister called for a renewed focus on the ABC approach -- abstinence, being faithful to one partner, and correct and consistent use of condoms, which she described as the most effective method to prevent and control HIV transmission.

"The ABC approach remains the core principle in our fight against HIV. Returning to these basics is essential to ensure a risk-free future for our youth," Lalrinpuii said.

The event was jointly organised by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to promote HIV/AIDS awareness across the Northeastern states.

The minister said the campaign aims to educate young people about HIV/AIDS, encourage healthy lifestyles and risk-free behaviour, ensure easier access to treatment for those affected, and eliminate stigma associated with the disease.

Expressing concern over the high HIV prevalence in the region, Lalrinpuii urged Northeastern states to intensify collective efforts as a shared commitment to halt further spread of the infection.

"The Northeastern states continue to record the highest HIV prevalence in the country. With unity, sustained effort and hope, controlling HIV/AIDS is an achievable goal," she said.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who was also present at the event, said discrimination continues to be a major barrier to HIV testing and treatment.

"Collective responsibility and empathy are essential to building a society where people living with HIV can live with dignity and equal opportunity," he said.

Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur are the only states in the country with HIV prevalence rates near or exceeding 1 per cent, making them the highest-burden states nationally, officials said.

Despite improvements in preventive measures, Mizoram continues to record the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in the country at 2.73 per cent, compared to the national average of 0.20 per cent, they said.

However, the state has witnessed a steady decline in new HIV infections since 2018. Mizoram also improved its position in the national HIV prevention ranking, climbing from fifth place in 2024-25 to third in 2025-26, they added. PTI CORR SOM