Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii honoured with 'Women Icon Award'

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Mizoram Health and Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii was conferred with the prestigious Women Icon Award 2026 to recognise her leadership in transforming the state's healthcare landscape, an official statement here said.

The minister received the award during a national summit organised jointly by Achievers' World and the Indian Achievers' Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday, it said.

Speaking at the summit, themed "Viksit Bharat 2047 through Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development," Lalrinpuii stated that the award was not merely a result of individual effort but a testament to the collaboration of department officials working for the betterment of the state and the nation.

Noting that Mizoram receives among the lowest corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in the country, she invited corporate houses to partner with the state, particularly in the health and nutrition sectors, which are key priorities of the central government.

The award recognised several achievements under the minister's leadership, such as the health department's outstanding performance within the framework of Mission Viksit Bharat, implementation of the inclusive Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), achievement of one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the country, and the initiative to assist rural people with transporting deceased loved ones, the statement said.

Alongside Lalrinpuii, awards were also presented to various individuals from across different fields, it said.