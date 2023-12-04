Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana loses to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui seat: EC

Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat, according to the Election Commission.

Zoram People's Movement nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua got 5,468 votes while Mizo National Front candidate R Lalthangliana secured 5,333 votes.

C Laldintluanga of the Indian National Congress got 2,958 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security. PTI COR RG