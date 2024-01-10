Mizoram: Heroin, 'smuggled' foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.23 cr recovered

Aizawl, Jan 10 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles have recovered 139 gm of heroin worth Rs 97.3 lakh and foreign cigarettes “smuggled from Myanmar” valued at Rs 26 lakh, in two separate operations in Mizoram, an official said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made during the two operations at Zokhawthar village along the India-Myanmar border, and the Jail Veng locality, in Champhai district on Monday, he said.

A drug peddler from Assam's Silchar has also been apprehended, the official said.

The entire consignment worth Rs 1.23 core and the accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings, an Assam Rifles statement added. PTI CORR RBT