Mizoram: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized, one arrested

Aizawl, Jul 16 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics, CID (Crime) of Mizoram Police conducted a raid in Sesawng village on Monday and seized 146 gm of heroin from the possession of a 40-year-old Manipur resident, it said.

Both the arrested person and the seized contraband have been handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD