Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 43.4 lakh seized, one arrested

Aizawl, Mar 27 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 43.4 lakh has been seized and one person arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid on Zote village close to the India-Myanmar border and seized 62 gm of heroin on Monday.

One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

The seized heroin and the accused person have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD