Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 46.92 lakh seized, 3 arrested

Aizawl, Oct 3 (PTI) Three people have been arrested and heroin worth Rs 46.92 lakh has been seized from their possession in Mizoram's Lunglei district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Thursday, it said.

During the raid in Bazaar Veng in Lunglei town, the joint team apprehended three people, including a woman, and seized 62.56 gm of heroin worth Rs 46.92 lakh from them, the statement said.

The apprehended people have been identified as B Daniel (29), Ujhol Chakma (35) and Kajala Devi Chakma (26), all hailing from Lunglei's Bazaar Veng, it said.

The seized narcotics and the three accused were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD