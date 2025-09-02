Mizoram Home Minister flags off 10 mobile forensic vehicles

Aizawl, Sep 2 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga flagged off 10 mobile forensic vehicles to enhance scientific crime investigation in the state, officials said.

The mobile vehicles, sanctioned by the Centre at a cost of Rs. 4.8 crore, are specially designed and fully equipped with essential forensic tools and equipment, they said.

Speaking at the launch, Sapdanga on Monday said that India is among the leading countries in the world in the field of forensics.

The significance of forensic science gained momentum after the 2012 Delhi gangrape 'Nirbhaya Case', which highlighted the urgent need for scientific investigation, he said.

Since the Delhi gang rape, the country has been taking major steps to strengthen forensic capabilities, and Mizoram Forensic Science Laboratory is also keeping pace by being among the first in the country to implement paperless casework, fast-tracked examinations, and a case tracking system, he said.

Officials said that the mobile vehicles will help the forensic department in the effective implementation of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, a new criminal law which came into force in July last year, which gives greater importance to forensic examination.

The new law requires forensic experts to certify evidence in all cases where the punishment is more than 7 years' imprisonment.

To ensure that forensic services are carried out efficiently, the Centre has been providing necessary infrastructure to state/UT Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs), including advanced machinery, equipment, and mobile forensic vehicles (MFVs), according to officials.

In addition to 10 mobile forensic vehicles, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 6.13 crore for 15 sets of advanced equipment for Mizoram, they said. PTI COR RG