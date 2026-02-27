Mizoram incurred Rs 960 crore loss due to African Swine Fever; over 71,000 pigs dead: Minister

Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) Mizoram has suffered a loss of Rs 960 crore due to the persistent outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF), which has claimed over 71,000 pigs since 2021, state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga informed the assembly on Friday.

The minister said the virus has severely affected the livestock sector, with a total of 71,912 pigs lost and impacting 8,966 families since the outbreak was first reported in March 2021.

Of these, 52,979 pigs were culled to prevent further spread.

Lalsawivung further said 9,711 pigs have been killed and 3,615 others culled during the current 2025-26 financial year.

Highlighting a significant policy shift aimed at aiding local pig rearers, the minister said while the Union ministry guidelines typically only provide compensation for culled animals, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, had declared ASF as "state-specific disaster" in 2024 to facilitate compensation for deaths of pigs.

According to guidelines under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), an ex gratia assistance of Rs 4,000 is being provided for every pig that dies of the disease, he said.

Lalsawivunga informed the House that compensation amounting to over Rs 30 crore has been disbursed to date. PTI CORR MNB