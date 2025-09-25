Mizoram issues alert after rodent infestation in 3 districts

Aizawl, September 25 (PTI) The Mizoram government issued an alert to prevent a famine-like situation after a rodent infestation was reported in three districts, which has already affected more than 800 jhum farmers, an official of the Agriculture Department said on Thursday.

Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Lalrindiki told PTI that the rodent infestation is believed to be a symptom of 'Thingtam' or flowering of a particular bamboo species called bambusa tulda (rawthing), which is due in 2025 after 46 years.

The rodent infestation has been reported from several villages in Mamit district and two villages in Lunglei district, she said.

Rodent attack was also reported from Leilak village in Saitual district, she said, noting that a detailed report is awaited.

Lalrindiki said 800 jhum farmers, who mainly grow rice and soybeans, have been affected by the rodent attacks.

Out of 2,500 hectare of land under jhum cultivation, about 158 hectare have so far been infested, she said.

Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, is the worst affected, with 769 farmers from 45 villages facing the attacks.

She said rodenticides or plant protection chemicals were distributed, and teams from the Agriculture Department have been dispatched to the affected villages to guide farmers and village council leaders on how to use them.

"Awareness on mass poisoning of rodents is being carried out, and the department is closely monitoring the situation," she said.

Lalrindiki said district agriculture officers have been instructed to submit a weekly update on the situation.

"The infestation has now been reported in only traditional jhum paddy fields and a few soybean plantations. It is yet to spread to wet rice cultivation," she said.

'Thingtam', which recurs in a 48-year cycle, last happened in the state in 1977.

Mizoram reported the last rodent attack in 2022, during which at least nine districts were affected.

Due to the flowering of Melocanna baccifera, Mizoram experienced a famine-like situation in 2007. However, no one died because of timely financial assistance from the Centre and massive preparation by the state government.

About 70 per cent of the state's population is dependent on agriculture.

The main farming method is slash-and-burn jhum or shifting cultivation, which gives poor yields. With the government making massive efforts, jhum farming practices have been steadily replaced with horticulture or long-term plantation like betel nuts, grapes and pineapple, among others.

The formation of Mizoram was also closely related to famine.

The two-decade-long insurgency spearheaded by the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) was triggered allegedly by the Centre's negligence towards the plights of the Mizos caused by 'mautam' or famine.

The MNF signed a historic peace accord with the Centre in 1986, and Mizoram became the 23rd state of the country in 1987.