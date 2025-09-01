Mizoram launches operation against trafficking and use of drugs and narcotics

Aizawl, Sep 1 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Monday launched a full-scale operation to curb the growing menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state, an official said.

The operation will last till December, during which a 30-member squad of police in coordination with civil society group Young Mizo Association (YMA), community leaders and other law enforcement agencies will step up vigil in areas particularly along the India-Myanmar border and inter-state boundaries, he said.

The campaign titled “Operation Against Trafficking and Use of Drugs and Narcotics in Mizoram” was launched by Home Minister K Sapdanga, in presence of Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl.

Sapdanga said that the increasing inflow and supply of drugs into Mizoram has caused serious concern and badly affected the state.

The state government, together with civil society organisations, particularly YMA, has been making earnest efforts to curb the rampant increase of drugs as it poses several challenges to the society, he said.

Sapdanga said that the government has given due consideration to a coordinated and effective drive to curb the drug menace.

"To ensure the safety of the state from drugs, a campaign named ‘Operation Against Trafficking and Use of Drugs and Narcotics in Mizoram’ has been launched, which will last till December," the home minister said.

The state police also formed a 30-member squad, which underwent training for the job.

The squad commenced its duty on Monday and will work in close coordination with community leaders and YMA volunteers to ensure effective enforcement, officials said.

On August 7, a joint meeting of the home department, excise and narcotics department, police, subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) was held in Aizawl to chalk out strategies for the operation, according to officials.

It was observed at the meeting that drug supply mostly comes from Myanmar, and 22 points along the international border were identified through which drugs enter from the neighbouring country.

It was decided at the meeting anti-drug awareness campaign will be launched in areas close to the 22 entry points or border villages and stepping up vigil across the state, they said.

An awareness drive in various border villages in east Mizoram's Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar, was held between August 25 and August 29.

According to officials, drugs are smuggled into Mizoram mainly from Myanmar, and they are transported to other states from where they are re-transported to Mizoram in consumable quantities.

Sapdanga, accompanied by home officials, district officials and leaders of CYMA visited Vairengte, Bairabi and other villages along the state border with Assam to strengthen vigilance at entry points on August 30.

According to the state excise and narcotics department, 53 people, including 7 women, have died of drug abuse in the current year so far.

More than 1,900 people, including 235 women, have died due to drug abuse since 1984 when the first drug-related death due to heroin was reported in the state, it said.

According to police data accessed by PTI, the force alone seized various drugs, including 2,350 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 89 kg of crystal meth and 243 kg of heroin, altogether worth Rs. 770.95 crore during the period 2020 to May 2025.

The Excise and Narcotics Department also seized various drugs, including 212.987 kg of heroin, 568.991 kg of methamphetamine and 1566.662 kg of ganja, altogether worth Rs 152.43 core from 2020 to 8 August. PTI CORR NN