Mizoram launches project to boost MSME sector

Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday launched a project to boost the state's MSME sector by providing technical skills and global industry insights to the entrepreneurs.

Besides the Micro and Small Entrepreneurs Excellence Project, he also launched the Mizoram Entrepreneurs Development Forum.

The initiatives represented a concerted collaboration between the state government, the Confederation of Indian Industry's Centre for Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CII CEL), and the Volvo Group, officials said.

The excellence project is designed to provide local MSME owners with the technical skills and global industry insights required to compete in a rapidly evolving economy, they added.

Speaking at the event, Lalduhoma highlighted the traditional craftsmanship of the Mizo people with significant potential in the MSME sector, citing the recent IndiaSkills North East Championship where Mizoram emerged as the overall champion.

He said that his government is committed to nurturing skilled youth.

The state's flagship handholding scheme is designed to assist and empower entrepreneurs, he added.

"Our entrepreneurs have built livelihoods through sheer determination. This project is intended to help them scale greater heights. In a global economy shaped by modern business practices, there must be upskilling in the MSME sector to remain competitive," Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister appreciated the CII for its expertise in the initiatives and the Volvo Group for agreeing to support the programme through its CSR initiative, enabling local MSME owners to participate free of cost.

According to officials, the project will run for an initial duration of one year, with 70 participants selected to undergo basic training.

Beyond technical training, the newly formed Mizoram Entrepreneurs Development Forum will serve as a bridge between local business owners and national industry experts, they said.

The inaugural event was attended by officials from CII, including executive director Shalina Thapa and CII CEL director Shivek Gurubaran, and Volvo Group Trust director (CSR) G V Rao. PTI CORR ACD