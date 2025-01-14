Mizoram launches scheme to promote sports, groom talented youths

Aizawl, Jan 14 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday launched the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme to promote sports and groom talented youths in the state.

The EMS programme aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programs across Mizoram.

As part of this, basic coaching will be provided to children aged between 8 and 15 years, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics which India aims to host.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who launched the programme in Aizawl said, "Mizos are naturally passionate about sports, yet our performance compared to other states has been lacking. Winning medals at the National Games is rare, and qualifying in many disciplines remains a challenge." "We believe that this isn't due to lack of talent but because we haven't fully nurtured and showcased our potential. Many talented youths in Mizoram lack access to proper training, and the EMS programme aims to create those opportunities," he said.

The CM said that the state strives for better results in both the national and international competitions, envisioning Mizo athletes winning more medals.

The government has already initiated efforts and the impact will become more evident over time, he said.

With the country preparing to host the 2036 Olympics and the Indian Olympic Association officially bidding in October last year, Mizoram sees a significant opportunity for Mizo athletes, he said.

"Our vision is to groom young talents now to represent India in the 2036 Olympics. To achieve this, the EMS programme has been launched with a Rs 2.5 crore budgetary allocation under the Bana Kaih scheme," Lalduhoma said.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who also spoke on the occasion, said that the EMS programme aims at identifying and nurturing talent from even the remotest villages.

The EMS programme will initially be implemented as a pilot project in 2-3 selected districts before being expanded statewide, officials said.

Under this scheme, priority will be given to sports that offer greater potential for Olympic qualification, they said.

The programme will operate under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode, fostering community involvement and shared responsibility with the government to ensure sustained interest and commitment, they said. PTI CORR NN