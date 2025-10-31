Mizoram launches tobacco-free youth campaign

Aizawl, Oct 31 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday launched tobacco-free youth campaign 3.0, reaffirming the state government's commitment to creating a tobacco-free learning environment and protecting the health of young citizens.

Health and Family Welfare minister Lalrinpuii opened the campaign at a function held in Aizawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalrinpuii said the primary objective of the tobacco-free youth campaign is to make tobacco-free villages and schools across the state.

A study by the health department shows that most of the drug addicts in the state start with tobacco and alcohol, she said.

Middle school children are also using tobacco and drugs, as per the study, the minister said.

"Tobacco use not only affects mental and physical health but also the environment around us and the financial management of an individual and families, and also our day-to-day life," Lalrinpuii said.

She also urged the participants to do their best in the fight against tobacco and its related diseases.

Tobacco use continues to be a major public health challenge, claiming over 13 lakh lives annually in the country.

The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019) reported that 8.4 per cent of students aged 13–15 years currently use tobacco products, with an average initiation age of just 10 years.

Mizoram along with Arunachal Pradesh has the highest tobacco use among students in the age group of 13-15 years.

According to GYTS (2019) report, 44 per cent of students in Mizoram are currently using smoked tobacco, while 33 per cent use smokeless tobacco.

Around 63.7 per cent of smokers in the state were boys and 53 per cent were girls, while more girls (37.7%) used smokeless tobacco as compared to boys (28.1%), it said.

Forty two per cent of students were exposed to secondhand smoke at home, while 51 per cent were exposed to tobacco smoke inside enclosed public places.

According to officials, the main reason for the high rate of tobacco use among students was due to peer influence.

They said that about 100 institutions in the state have now been declared "tobacco-free institutions" and efforts are on to achieve 100 per cent tobacco-free institutions. PTI CORR RG