Mizoram likely to receive heavy rainfall over next one week

Aizawl, Aug 4 (PTI) The weather office in Mizoram has forecast heavy to very rainfall at various places in the northeastern state over the next one week, officials said on Sunday.

An alert has also been issued by various district administrations, warning of downpour during the period, as per predictions by the India Meteorological Department, they said.

The state, district and village-level disaster management committees have been asked to be in readiness for any eventuality, the officials said.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at most places of Mizoram on Monday, they added. PTI CORR RBT