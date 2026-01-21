Mizoram looks to develop tourism infra with Rs 650 cr investment

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Mizoram is looking to develop tourism infrastructure with around Rs 650 crore investment to attract travellers from around the world, state minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said here on Wednesday.

To showcase the state in front of the world, the Mizoram government is organising the second edition of an international half-marathon on February 14 at Aizawl.

"We are currently executing projects worth Rs 395.04 crore under central and externally aided schemes. These include eco-resorts, ropeways, heritage centres, pilgrimage circuits, convention infrastructure and farm tourism roads," Hmar told PTI in an interview here.

Besides, the state is also expecting another tranche of Rs 250 crore from the central government for various tourism projects, the Mizoram tourism minister said.

"This investment figure will further increase in the coming days. We are hoping that this new amount will be announced in a day or two. This will be invested in building up tourism infrastructure across the state.

"In the next three years, there will be a huge change in Mizoram tourism. With this Rs 650 crore investment, we will uplift the sector to a large extent, besides upgrading our human capital to support such a growth," Hmar said.

He emphasised that the government will not create any artificial tourism destination, but enhance the natural points and infrastructure so that visitors can have a comfortable stay in Mizoram.

Hmar also said that the state's Bana Kaih (Handholding) Scheme is empowering tourism entrepreneurs across homestays, transport services, catering, travel operations and souvenir businesses.

"Under a special package, 100 rural homestays will be developed over the next two years, placing communities at the heart of Mizoram's tourism growth," Mizoram Tourism Department Director R Lalrodingi said.

Infrastructure is only meaningful when it creates livelihoods, and every ropeway, eco-resort and homestay is designed to generate local employment and retain tourism revenue within villages, she added.

Talking about the 2nd Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2026, Hmar said the sporting extravaganza is going to be a key pillar of the state's destination strategy.

"After a successful debut in 2025 with 1,500 runners, the second edition is expected to attract around 5,000 national and international participants, further strengthening Aizawl's presence on India's sports tourism map," he added.

The minister said that with tourism emerging as a key economic pillar, the state is leveraging its natural assets, cultural capital and community participation to build a resilient visitor economy.

"The inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in September 2025 has significantly enhanced accessibility, enabling higher tourist movement into the state. Mizoram recorded an impressive 145.54 per cent growth in tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024, reflecting strong market momentum," he added.

Hmar asserted that this is not just about increasing tourist footfalls, but about reshaping Mizoram's economic future through tourism.

"Our vision is to build Mizoram as a premium experiential destination where nature, culture and community come together. Tourism will be a growth engine for rural livelihoods, youth employment and global visibility. Connectivity has opened the door; now we are walking through it with purpose," he added.

To drive longer and immersive stays, the state government has rolled out the Mizoram Tourism Events & Festival Calendar 2026.

The calendar curates major festivals, cultural showcases and sporting events across all seasons, enabling travellers to plan visits in advance and experience the state beyond stopovers.

"Through integrated planning across infrastructure, entrepreneurship, events and sports, Mizoram continues to strengthen its positioning as a high-value tourism destination rooted in authenticity, sustainability and community ownership," Hmar said.