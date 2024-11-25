Mizoram making efforts to install prepaid power meters: Officials

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making efforts to introduce prepaid smart meters in a bid to join other states in the implementation of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), officials said.

Advertisment

To install smart meters, the state’s power and electricity department on November 21 signed an agreement with Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), they said.

The smart metering project is part of the RDSS designed to improve electricity distribution across the country.

The department has received over Rs 170 crore from the Centre for installation of the prepaid smart meters.

Advertisment

The installation of smart meters is expected to be completed within 27 months from the date of the Letter of Award, which was issued on October 14, while the operation and maintenance of the project will continue for 93 months thereafter, the officials said.

The project will involve the installation of prepaid smart meters for 2,89,383 consumers, they added. PTI CORR RBT