Mizoram making efforts to promote tourism through music festivals: Minister

Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making efforts to promote tourism through music festivals, minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Leitlangpui Music Festival at Lunglei's Pukpui on Saturday evening, the tourism minister said music and culture are central to Mizo identity.

The three-day event saw stunning performances from local singers and those from other parts of the country.

Hmar said such festivals not only promote tourism but also boost local livelihoods.

He announced that the government will organise the Aizawl Winter Festival from December 15 to 23. A programme will also be held at Sakawrhmuituai near Aizawl on December 31.

Apart from musical performances, around 100 stalls offering food, handloom, handicraft and local products were set up at the Leitlangpui Music Festival.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department said around 1.26 lakh tourists visited the state between April and September.

The number of visitors from Myanmar was highest among foreign tourists, it said. PTI CORR SOM