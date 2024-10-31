Mizoram: Man arrested for forging documents

Aizawl, Oct 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Mizoram for forging certificates, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Lalneihpuia, a resident of South Vanlaiphai in Hnahthial district, has been making fake documents since August this year, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Vaivakawn police station received information on October 25 that Lalneihpuia, who lived in Aizawl, claimed in a social media post that he could make certificates, the officer said.

Acting on the information, a police team arrested the accused on October 26 and interrogated him, during which he said he started making fake certificates using his mobile phone in August this year, Khiangte, who is also the chief public relations officer of the state police, said.

Lalneihpuia admitted to having made around 20 fake certificates, including class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates, driving licences and Mizoram University grade cards at the rate of Rs 2,000 per certificate, Khiangte said.

A case under Section 336(2), 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Vaivakawn police station in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI CORR ACD