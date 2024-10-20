Mizoram: Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 7 lakh

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested with heroin worth Rs 7 lakh in Mizoram's Vairengte area, police said on Sunday.

A vehicle on the way to Silchar in Assam was intercepted at the Vairengte check gate by police on Saturday evening, and during the search, 239.18 gram of heroin worth Rs 7.17 lakh was found, they said.

A person, identified as Lalchhanchuaha of Kolasib's Venglai East, was arrested. However, the driver of the vehicle, Khundra Pam (55), also from Kolasib, managed to flee the spot, they added.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

An investigation was underway, they said. PTI CORR SOM