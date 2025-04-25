Mizoram man gets 10-year jail term in drug trafficking case

Aizawl, April 25 (PTI) A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for trafficking drugs, an official said on Friday In its judgment pronounced on Thursday, the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act convicted C. Lalrinsanga, a resident of Buang village in Champhai district, and handed him a 10-year jail term for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on the convict.

Lalrinsanga was arrested in February 2022 for possessing 63 grams of heroin and 95 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs 32 lakh, the official added. PTI CORR MNB