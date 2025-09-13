Mizoram, Manipur projects unveiled by PM milestone for northeast: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday described the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram and the launch of multiple projects in Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “historic milestones” in India’s development journey.

Khandu said the commissioning of the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line, built at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore, has for the first time connected Aizawl to the country’s railway network.

“A great and historic day for Mizoram, a proud moment for the entire Northeast, and a significant milestone in India’s development journey,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the new connectivity will transform trade, commerce, and opportunities for Mizoram and the region.

“Aizawl’s first-ever railway link is a transformative achievement that will greatly enhance regional connectivity, trade, and opportunities,” he said.

“These visionary steps under the Act East Policy will catalyse development not only in Mizoram but across the entire Northeast, advancing our shared goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Khandu noted.

Khandu also hailed the foundation stone-laying by Modi for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur. PTI UPL RBT