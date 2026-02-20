Mizoram marks statehood day with prayer gatherings

Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Mizoram marked the 39th anniversary of its statehood on Friday with prayer gatherings.

Thousands of people attended the 'State Day of Prayer' events in various districts, under the theme 'I din thar leh ang u' (Let us rebuild).

This is the third consecutive time the statehood day has been observed as a day of collective prayer and fasting, a tradition that has gained significant momentum since 2024.

The grand celebration was held at Lammual, formerly the Assam Rifles Ground, in Aizawl.

The programme was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who joined thousands of worshippers in a session of singing and intercession.

Citizens marched from four designated points across the city, while enthusiasts held two-wheeler rallies from three different locations to join the gathering at Lammual.

The 'State Day of Prayer' was observed with equal fervour in other districts.

Mizoram's first statehood day programme was inaugurated by then PM Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987, as a result of the 1986 peace accord, which ended the 20-year-long insurgency.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1987, after the president gave his assent to a bill in this regard.

Today's celebrations reflected a continuing shift toward celebrating the anniversary as a time for spiritual reflection and a call for societal renewal.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day," the president said in a post on X.

She said that both states are blessed with pristine natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and enterprising people.

"These states continue to inspire with their remarkable contributions and commitment to national development. My best wishes for the sustained progress and prosperity of the people of both states," she said.

The PM said Mizoram is widely known for its striking natural beauty, enduring cultural traditions, strong community spirit and gracious people embodying values of kindness and compassion.

He said the rich Mizo heritage, expressed through tradition, music and other aspects of everyday life is very inspiring. PTI CORR SOM