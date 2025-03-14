Mizoram may hand over Lengpui airport to AAI: Official

Aizawl, Mar 14 (PTI) The Mizoram government may hand over the state's lone airport in Lengpui near Aizawl to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, he said.

The state government will hold further talks with Shah and the civil aviation ministry, the official said.

On Thursday, Lalduhoma informed the state assembly that Shah had made a suggestion regarding the transfer of the Lengpui airport to the AAI.

The Mizoram government, too, is in favour of transferring the airport to the AAI, which has also been endorsed by opposition parties and NGOs, the CM had said.

Earlier, the chief minister had said the state government was in the process of drafting a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to hand over Lengpui airport to the IAF.

The state government's proposal to hand over the airport to the IAF has, however, been opposed by the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and some other organisations. PTI CORR RBT