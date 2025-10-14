Mizoram merchant body urges govt to close trade expo after 36 participants found without ILP

Aizawl, Oct 14 (PTI) Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA), an umbrella body of traders in the state, has urged the state government to close the ongoing trade Expo at Lammual in Aizawl after 36 participants from different states were found without Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Non-state residents, particularly non-tribal people, are required to obtain an ILP to enter Mizoram. ILP is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens for entry into protected areas, including Mizoram.

The merchant association also accused the organiser of violating the Central Consumer Protection Act 2019 by naming the event as "First International Star Expo." MIMA president PC Laldinthara told PTI that the organisation submitted a similar petition to Aizawl Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP), urging them to immediately shut the Expo on grounds of "law violation and false or misleading advertisement." The event organised by a private agency was initially scheduled to close on Tuesday, but the organiser intends to extend it, officials said.

The MIMA alleged in its petition that the organiser has provided "misleading or false advertisement" by naming the event as the "First International Star Expo", in its banners, which contravened section 89 of the Central Consumer Protection Act 2019.

"Even though it is named International Star Expo, no foreigner is taking part in the event, and all the participants are from different states across India. The organiser uses false advertisement by calling it 'international' without any foreign presence, which violates the law," Laldinthara said.

The petition further flagged serious lapses in food safety standards at the expo, alleging that a food vendor was operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license.

The MIMA, along with the state apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) conducted a voluntary ILP drive on October 10 during which 36 non-tribal participants from different states were caught for not possessing valid ILP, the petition said.

The ILP violators were handed over to the police the same day, it said. PTI CORR RG