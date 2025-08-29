Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 144 cr seized, 3 arrested

Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI) In a major blow to trans-border narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a special joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 9.6 lakh tablets of methamphetamine (Yaba) worth over Rs 144 crore and arrested 3 persons in Serchhip district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Friday.

This is the second such major haul of meth tablets by the BSF in the past few days.

Acting on a tip off, the BSF troops and NCB officials launched a joint operation and intercepted a pickup truck near Serchhip town on Thursday, the statement said.

The team recovered 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 144 crore from the vehicle and arrested three residents of Aizawl for possessing the contraband, it said.

Earlier on August 21, the BSF, NCB and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 5 lakh tablets of methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin altogether worth Rs 75 crore during a joint operation on the Aizawl-Champhai highway (NH-6) between Keifang and Seling villages about 60 km from Aizawl.

Eight people and four vehicles used for transporting the contraband were seized during the special joint operation. PTI CORR MNB