Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 165 cr seized, 5 arrested

Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI) In a major blow to trans-border narcotics smuggling, security forces seized meth tablets worth Rs 165 crore and arrested five persons from various parts of Mizoram, officials said.

In a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 9.6 lakh methamphetamine (Yaba) tablets worth over Rs 144 crore was seized and three persons arrested in Serchhip district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the BSF troops and NCB officials launched a joint operation and intercepted a pickup truck near Serchhip town on Thursday, the statement said.

The team recovered 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 144 crore from the vehicle and arrested three residents of Aizawl for possessing the contraband, it added.

In another operation, personnel of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizawl seized 7 kg of meth tablets worth Rs 21 crore and arrested two persons during a joint operation on the outskirts of Aizawl on Friday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Based on specific intelligence, the team launched a joint operation in Zemabawk South area on Thursday and intercepted a vehicle early Friday, it said.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 7 kg of methamphetamine tablets were recovered, it said.

Two persons have been arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 21 crore, the statement added.

Earlier on August 21, the BSF, NCB and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 5 lakh tablets of methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin altogether worth Rs 75 crore during a joint operation on the Aizawl-Champhai highway (NH-6) between Keifang and Seling villages about 60 km from Aizawl.

Eight people and four vehicles used for transporting the contraband were seized during the special joint operation. PTI CORR MNB