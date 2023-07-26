Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 54.79 crore seized near Myanmar border

Aizawl, Jul 26 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 54.79 crore were seized in two separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Excise Department seized 94,940 meth tablets from the Mualkawi area, they said.

Two persons, identified as Rostum Ali Laskar (32) of Hailakandi in Assam and Jantu Das (45) of Tripura's Bamutia, were arrested, they said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be Rs 28.48 crore, they added.

In another operation, the joint team seized 87,720 meth tablets worth Rs 26.31 crore from the Khuangleng area, officials said.

The entire consignment, worth Rs 54.79 crore, and the two accused were handed to the Excise Department by the Assam Rifles for further action. PTI CORR SOM SOM