Mizoram minister announces sports infrastructure boost

Aizawl, Feb 15 (PTI) Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has announced a significant boost to the state's sports infrastructure, confirming that a dedicated indoor volleyball hall is among the top priorities for the state government.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the first D-3 Inter-College Volleyball tournament in Aizawl, Hmar stated that the government is making "massive efforts" to boost the sports sector, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The minister noted that the government has heard a long-standing demand from the Mizoram Volleyball Association (MVA) for a dedicated volleyball stadium, the statement said.

He announced that a dedicated indoor volleyball hall has been included among two recently approved sports infrastructure projects.

Hmar highlighted that a multipurpose indoor stadium at Durtlang, on the northern outskirts of Aizawl, is nearing completion and will be inaugurated shortly.

The 40x20 meter facility is designed to host volleyball alongside various other sporting disciplines, he said.

Shifting his focus to social challenges, Hmar urged the Mizo youth to steer clear of drugs and other social evils.

"I urge the Mizo youth: let us stop dying because of drugs and other social evils," he said. “For the sake of our nation, we need to stay alive; we need our population to grow," Hmar was quoted as saying in the statement.

The minister encouraged young people to prioritise building families, suggesting a goal of at least three children each to ensure the continued strength and demographic growth of the Mizo community.