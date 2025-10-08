Mizoram minister Lalchhanzova gets responsibility of I&PR Dept

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Mizoram minister B Lalchhanzova was given the responsibility of the Information and Public Relations, and Printing & Stationery departments on Wednesday, according to a notification.

These departments were earlier the responsibility of Vanlalthlana.

Vanlalthlana will continue to hold the School Education, and Higher and Technical Education portfolios. Additionally, he will assist Chief Minister Zoramthanga in matters relating to taxation, said the notification issued by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.

Lalchhanzova will retain Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Land Revenue & Settlement besides his new portfolio, it said. PTI CORR SOM