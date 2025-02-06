Mizoram minister Lalnghinglova Hmar invites investors to explore biz opportunities in state

Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) Mizoram minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has invited investors to explore business opportunities in the northeastern state, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the Northeast Investors' Summit in Chennai on Wednesday, Hmar, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that Mizoram is an attractive destination for investors and a hub for economic growth, it said.

The statement quoted Hmar as saying that Mizoram is set to experience significant economic growth.

He assured potential investors that the state government is actively facilitating business ventures and supporting workers as part of its flagship programme -- Handholding Scheme, it said.

He said that Mizoram's two ginger varieties -- Thingpui and Thinglaidum -- as well as Mizo chilli have already received Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

He emphasised how these products have high market potential outside the state, and invited investors to explore opportunities in production, processing, and commercial expansion.

Hmar also highlighted Mizoram's abundant bamboo resources and invited investors to collaborate in developing superior products and efficient processing units.

In the sports sector, Hmar, who also holds Sports and Youth Services portfolio, said that the Northeast has long been a hub of athletic talent.

With India preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics, he emphasised that the northeastern states are already laying the groundwork to make a significant contribution to the nation's Olympic contingent.

He urged both DoNER and private investors to support this effort by investing in sports infrastructure and training facilities in the region.

As the LESDE Minister, Hmar also highlighted the high employability of Mizo youths, particularly in the hospitality sector, stating that they have excelled in various parts of the country.

He urged investors to consider Mizoram as a prime location for expanding investments in this field.

The event was attended by DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.