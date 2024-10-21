Mizoram minister's convoy 'halted' by Assam Rifles, state to seek Centre's intervention

Aizawl, Oct 21 (PTI) The Mizoram government will seek the Centre's intervention over the alleged stoppage of a minister's convoy by Assam Rifles, a senior leader of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said on Monday.

Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana's convoy was allegedly stopped by Assam Rifles personnel during a routine check recently, sparking a row.

Ministers, opposition MLAs, political parties and a student body accused the paramilitary force of not honouring the standard protocol and showing no respect to the elected public representative.

The Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing them as attempts to malign the image of the country's oldest paramilitary force.

"Chief minister Lalduhoma, who is now camping in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the matter with them," the leader who is also a state minister told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga issued a statement extending solidarity to Minister F Rodingliana.

The meeting of ministers at the state home minister's office on Monday termed the incident "unfortunate", the statement issued by Sapdanga said.

The ministers also expressed the desire that such an incident does not happen in the future, it said.

The statement further said that Lalduhoma would discuss certain issues, including the alleged halt on the minister's convoy, with the Assam Rifles director general in New Delhi.

Rodingliana, who also holds Commerce and Industries, Printing and Stationery portfolios, had earlier alleged that his convoy was intercepted multiple times during his tour to Saitual and Champhai districts between October 12 and October 17.

He claimed that Assam Rifles personnel halted his car and convoy and asked his name three times despite telling them he was a minister, showing the minister's designation plate and displaying the national flag on his car.

Denying the allegations, the Assam Rifles claimed that the minister's convoy voluntarily stopped at a location where routine checks were on and they had given clear passage according to standard procedures.

The paramilitary force claimed that the minister's private secretary and other staff verbally abused the personnel and allegedly abducted one person. He was later released after the intervention of a local commander.

The Assam Rifles also alleged that power supply was disrupted at their bases and posts across the state for several hours following the October 17 confrontation. Power supply to the bases and posts was restored only after the chief minister intervened, it claimed. PTI CORR SBN SBN